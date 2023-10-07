From Health Journalist to ALS Trial Participant: My Journey

Editor's note: Damian McNamara is a staff writer for WebMD and Medscape, our sister site for health care professionals.

July 10, 2023 – Apparently, you can write about medical studies for years and still not know what it’s really like to participate in one. Until the day you do.

I always figured I would stay a safe distance – write and summarize study findings and medical advances forMedscape and WebMD. Keep it professional, stick to the science, and report the results. Until I found out I might carry a genetic risk for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), related central nervous system and brain disorders.

It started with an email in May 2022. My 67-year-old first cousin that I hadn’t seen in person since childhood was diagnosed with ALS and FTD. Her sister was both sharing the devastating news and alerting us that we might be genetically predisposed as well.

My cousin had subtle symptoms at first, but “her difficulties are now pretty evident,” her sister explained. She can no longer drive. She has trouble finishing sentences and tends to keep quiet, even with her husband. She is working only because her employer made special accommodations.