A Simple Pair of Earbuds Could Monitor Your Brain

Oct. 12, 2023 – What if a pair of sticker-like sensors could transform your earbuds into a powerful health monitor capable of flagging brain or mood disorders, and treating them with sounds or electrical pulses in real time?

Engineers at the University of California, San Diego, are developing flexible sensors, small enough to fit on earbuds, that can record electrical brain activity and lactate levels in sweat. Someday, the sensors could monitor and treat conditions in the here and now, playing sounds or using electrical stimulation to influence brain activity, an emerging type of therapy known as electroceuticals.

“We can hijack the auditory signal to drive brain states towards more desirable outcomes,” said Gert Cauwenberghs, PhD, a head engineer involved in developing the sensors and a professor of bioengineering at UCSD Jacobs School of Engineering. “Those things are possible now that we can close the loop between producing sounds and measuring brain activity.”

In a study published in NatureBiomedical Engineering, the sensors proved just as effective as traditional monitoring methods like electroencephalogram (EEG) headsets for brain activity and blood samples for lactate levels. But unlike those methods, the sensors could be worn continuously outside the clinic as patients go about their lives.