Tinnitus: Ringing in Your Ear Really Comes From Your Brain

Jan. 10, 2024 – Uncontrolled ringing, buzzing, or whooshing in your ear can seriously interfere with your quality of life. Just ask Jeff Grace, who has tinnitus.

“Tinnitus can be frightening, painful, irksome, isolating, stressful, overwhelming, depressing, distracting, and annoying,” said Grace, a 41-year-old California native who works as aa fitness trainer and coach.

Grace, who’s had tinnitus for nearly 5 years, said the condition affects his general well-being and is mentally draining.

“My ears are always filled with a high-pitched ringing noise that doesn't seem to go away. It follows me around all day long, almost like a constant background hum. It can occasionally be more obvious, particularly in calmer settings, which makes it difficult to focus or relish peaceful periods,” he said, adding that he’s tried many ways to manage his tinnitus.

“Steering clear of anything that might aggravate my tinnitus is ineffective. If the trigger is a loud noise, it’s not always feasible to avoid that.”