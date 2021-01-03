The Link Between Gut Health and Breast Cancer

“The microbiome shows important differences in people with breast cancer and people without breast cancer,” says Alice Police, MD, Westchester regional director of breast surgery at Northwell Health Cancer Institute in New York. But it’s unclear whether these changes came before breast cancer or the other way around. Experts also don’t know if there’s a way to change someone’s microbiome to improve breast cancer outcomes or even prevent the disease, but that’s the hope.

The tens of trillions of microorganisms living and working in your gut -- called your microbiome -- may hold clues to preventing, treating, and surviving many diseases, including breast cancer .

What Is the Microbiome?

“I like to define it as a collection of microorganisms that live in and on us,” explains Nadim Ajami, MD, executive director of the Program for Innovative Microbiome and Translational Research at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. It’s the bacteria, fungi, parasites, and viruses in your gut and elsewhere that are so numerous and so important, many experts consider them to be like another organ or even a second brain. In total, they may weigh as much as 5 or 6 pounds.

The microbiome in your gut is the best known, but it’s not the only one. There are universes of tiny organisms all over your body, including your skin, urine, and yes, your breast and even breast milk. Most of these critters are “good” and are heavily involved in keeping our immune system in shape to fight off invaders, Ajami says. The good organisms also take up space that, if left vacant, might be occupied by bad players.

When something upsets the balance -- a condition called dysbiosis -- trouble can follow in the form of long-term health conditions, including cancer. Dysbiosis also drives the inflammation that’s behind many diseases.

In general, a healthy microbiome is a diverse microbiome, especially in the gut. “The higher the number of bacteria, the better it is for health,” Ajami says.

Stress, physical activity, some medications, sleep, and especially diet can all change the microbiome, says Alicia A. Romano, a registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics. The typical Western diet, for instance, full as it is of saturated fats and refined sugar, can lead to dysbiosis. So can obesity, according to a 2020 study.