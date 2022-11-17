By Marianne Sarcich, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson It may be hard for someone who's never had early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer to truly understand what it's like to have it. With HER2-positive breast cancer, you may have a lot of physical and emotional side effects. Your treatment may go on longer than people think. The emotional burden may last a long time. Through my advocacy and my personal experience -- I have stage I breast cancer -- I’ve seen how important it is to communicate with those close to you to help them understand what you’re going through and what you need.

Helping Others Understand Your Treatment You may need to explain your treatment to close friends and family. Most people are familiar with breast surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. But they may not know about targeted therapy. You may have to explain that your targeted therapy may go on for as long as 2 years. You may take drugs for 5-10 years. Even if your chemotherapy is over, it’s normal for side effects to show up years later. When you share what your treatment involves, others will better understand your experience.