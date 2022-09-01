You may have heard that you shouldn’t eat soy if you are at risk for breast cancer. But then you see headlines saying that it could protect against the disease. So what’s the truth?

Even for health-savvy people, telling fact from fiction can be tricky.

Knowing the real deal is important, especially now that soy is more common in the American diet. Along with its traditional forms of edamame, tofu, tempeh, and miso, soy is also a popular low-fat source of protein. It’s in soy milk, meat substitutes, cereal, baked goods, energy bars, and more.

Should you avoid these foods or eat more of them? The simplest answer is to think “whole” -- as in, as close to nature as possible -- so you don’t get too much.

For more clarity, get the truth behind these five common myths.