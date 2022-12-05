Some choices – such as whether you exercise, smoke, or drink – can affect your health. But there aren’t many known risk factors for triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) you can control. This aggressive cancer type often arises in people who are younger than the average person with breast cancer. Black and Latina women also get TNBC more often than other groups. The reasons why aren’t entirely clear, and they’re surely complicated. But emerging evidence suggests some answers may be found in a long history of racially discriminatory practices and policies – and the many ways they continue to shape our communities. “We believe all these separate risks work together to increase incidence [of TNBC in some groups compared to others],” says Scott Siegel, PhD, a psychologist and director of population health at ChristianaCare. “They may add up or maybe multiply together in terms of impact on [TNBC] risk.”

How Do Bias and Structural Racism Affect Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Rates? Siegel recently published a study on racial disparities in TNBC. He got interested in this aggressive form of breast cancer based on earlier findings that white and Black people get breast cancer at a similar rate. But Black people are 40% more likely to die from it.