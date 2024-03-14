Olivia Munn’s Breast Cancer: A Wake-Up Call for Women

March 14, 2024—Actress Olivia Munn’s candid disclosures on Instagram about her aggressive breast cancer — a surprise discovery after a “clean” mammogram and negative genetic tests — were a poignant mix of details about her cancer journey and a cautionary tale for women.

Munn earlier this week revealed her 10-month battle with breast cancer, which resulted in four surgeries and a double mastectomy, and used the social media site as a way of encouraging women to educate themselves about the disease and the importance of appropriate screening tests.

Munn’s experience reveals some truths that women may not know: Most women who get breast cancer don’t have a genetic predisposition. Mammograms don’t detect all cancers. An individual risk assessment -- which Munn’s OB/GYN doctor recommended -- can point to the need for additional testing to find tumors mammograms have missed.

Olivia Munn revealed this week that she has been treated for breast cancer and underwent four surgeries.

Munn, 43, known for her work on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, as economist Sloan Sabbith on the HBO political drama The Newsroom, and movies including Magic Mike, wrote in detail on Instagram about finding out she had an aggressive form of cancer known as luminal B despite having a normal mammogram and testing negative on a genetic test that she said checked for 90 different cancer genes.