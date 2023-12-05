Cervical Cancer Screenings Double With Mailed DIY Kits

May 12, 2023 -- Mailing do-it-yourself sampling kits to test for cervical cancer doubled the rate of screening in a population of low-income and under-screened women, researchers say.

The self-sampling kits, which detect human papilloma virus (HPV), are available only for use in clinical trials, but the researchers hope that eventually these kits will be approved for use by the general public.

The researchers, from the University of North Carolina, explored use of these kits in the My Body, My Test-3 study, which was published online Thursday in the journal Lancet Public Health.

Experts writing in a commentary published with the study said it “provides the required evidence that … self-collected samples can be an effective strategy for hard-to-reach populations.”

The study involved 665 women (aged 25-64) in North Carolina who were either uninsured or enrolled in Medicaid or Medicare. The patients had low-income backgrounds and lived in urban areas. More than half self-reported as Black or Hispanic (55%), uninsured (78%) or unemployed (57%). None had had a Pap smear in at least 4 years or a high-risk HPV test in the last 6 years.