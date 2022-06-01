Getting Cancer Care in Rural America

If you’ve been diagnosed with cancer and are among the 1 in 5 Americans who live in a rural area, you may face challenges in getting the care you need because of where you live.

The first step is to work with your primary care doctor to find specialists with experience in treating your type of cancer at the stage at which it was diagnosed.

Once you know who could treat your cancer, then come other considerations:

How you will get to appointments

Where you will stay when you’re at a cancer facility for treatment

How you will ensure you get proper follow-up care and handle daily life while you’re recovering

Anytime travel is involved, there are a lot of costs. Assistance is available to help rural cancer patients overcome barriers to treatment. This includes lodging grants, help with airfare, and rides provided by volunteers to take you to oncology centers. These services, along with a helpline that operates 24 hours a day, are available through the American Cancer Society.