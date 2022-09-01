What time is it? Your body knows, based on a carefully calibrated internal clock that turns certain genes off and on throughout the day. And humans have long known that certain medicines are best used at different times of day: caffeine in the morning, to name one. What if cancer medications, provided at specifically tuned times for individual patients, could work better and reduce side effects? That’s the hope of scientists working on “chronochemotherapy.” But researchers say that both scientific and practical issues mean the approach isn’t ready for prime time. “We’re still kind of in the learning curve,” says Jian Campian, MD, a neuro-oncologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

Time Trials The challenge with cancer medications is to maximize the killing of cancer cells while leaving healthy ones alive. The body’s natural internal clock could help limit toxicity, says Francis Lévi, MD, an oncologist and researcher at Paris-Saclay University. The trick would be to find a time when healthy cells are protected against the drugs or are able to break them down into something that doesn’t harm them – but while cancer cells can’t do that. Tumor cells often have dysfunctional internal clocks, so they’re likely to be more susceptible to treatment at times when healthy cells are protected, says Lévi.