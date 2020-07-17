Some Cancer Survivors Face Lingering Side Effects 

After 33 rounds of full-body radiation and a risky surgery to remove the golf ball-sized tumor from the back of his brain, then-21-year-old Matthew Zachary walked out of the hospital on April 30, 1996, cancer-free and grateful to be alive.

But his relationship with the disease had only just begun.

In the coming years, he would struggle with chronic sinus and lung infections resulting from treatments that had wiped out his immune system. He’d have a stroke at age 36, brought on by lingering vascular damage from the radiation beam. He would invest tens of thousands of dollars in fertility treatments. His hair would never grow back. And, with coordination in his left hand impaired, he’d have to put aside his college dreams of being a professional pianist and reinvent himself.

“All things considered, these are good problems to have,” says Zachary, 46, now a successful podcast host and proud father of 10-year-old twins. “But there was a lot of grief and loss. It took a while for me to make sense of my life again.”