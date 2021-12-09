In 1996, Doug Olson learned he had chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a type of cancer that starts in white blood cells. This cancer often grows slowly, so his doctor decided to watch it and wait to treat him.

But when Olson's cancer started to grow a few years later, he had several rounds of chemotherapy. Then, in 2009, the tumor changed. Chemo no longer helped. Olson's doctor, David Porter, MD, recommended a bone marrow transplant. But none of Olson's siblings was a good match.

"It seemed like the news kept getting worse," Olson says.

Then Olson’s doctor suggested a clinical trial for a new kind of cancer treatment. Specifically, it was a type of immunotherapy called CAR T-cell therapy. The aim: Re-engineer Olson’s immune cells in the lab to turn them into weapons to hunt down cancer cells.