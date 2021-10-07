Myth Busters: Does This Food Cause Cancer?

The internet is chock full of recommendations of what to add or remove from your diet to stave off cancer. Eat broccoli. Drink green tea. Cut sugar. Don’t overcook your food. But how often do these claims hold water? Are there really superfoods that can prevent cancer or bad foods that can cause or worsen the disease?

Nutrition does play an important role in our overall health, and a poor diet can influence our chances of developing cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 5 cancers in the U.S. and about 1 in 6 cancer deaths can be linked to poor nutrition, being overweight, not exercising, or alcohol. The American Cancer Society recommends healthy eating habits, which include lots of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, as well as limiting red meats, sugary beverages, highly processed foods, and refined grains.

But how does a specific food, or type of food, affect our risk of cancer? Here is the evidence -- or lack of evidence -- behind some of the most popular cancer-related diet claims.