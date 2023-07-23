Scientists can scan your entire DNA library. That's more than 20,000 genes. This kind of testing, called genomic testing, has transformed the diagnosis and management of cancer and rare genetic diseases. But like other kinds of health care, racial and ethnic minorities are underserved when it comes to all kinds of genetic services and research. Medical mistrust, lack of access, and language barriers can make it harder to get these kinds of tests. And sometimes people or families have cultural or financial reasons for not seeking genomic tests, says Yong-Hui Jiang, MD, PhD, professor and chief of medical genetics at Yale School of Medicine. Stigma and misconceptions can also make you a little hesitant. Here are some questions and issues you may have.

Can Your DNA Be Used Against You? Certain health conditions are more likely to show up in certain racial or ethnic minorities. "We know that for sure," Jiang says. That may raise concerns about being tagged as someone with "bad" genes. Carolyn Applegate, a senior genetic counselor with Johns Hopkins Medicine, tries to address these kinds of fears head on. She says it's important to acknowledge concerns about genetic discrimination. But she tries to help people focus on the goal of genomic testing, which is to make sure that you get "the best medical care with the most information possible."