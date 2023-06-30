Stomach Cancer Risk in Asian Americans: Expert Q&A

This year, about 26,500 people in the U.S. will find out that they have stomach cancer, also called gastric cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. That’s lower than in other countries like Japan, China, Chile, and Iceland, which screen for stomach cancer. But the U.S. statistics hold an alarming disparity: Americans of East Asian descent face unusually high risks for stomach cancer. Why is that, and what can people of East Asian heritage do to help manage that risk? Here’s what Haejin In, MD, MPH, says. She’s a surgical oncologist at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. She specializes in upper gastrointestinal cancers, which includes stomach cancer. She’s also an associate professor of surgery at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Q: In the U.S., how much of a greater risk for stomach cancer do people of East Asian descent face? A: Koreans are 13 times at risk [compared to White Americans]. Vietnamese are at seven times, and Japanese and Chinese are at five times the risk. We don’t really have a good understanding of why. We do know that when you look at it globally, it also mimics the exact pattern that we’re seeing in the United States, which is that there are certain countries that have much higher rates of gastric cancer. Gastric cancer is very prevalent in minorities. The mortality rates for gastric cancer in Blacks, Hispanics, and Asians [are] double of Whites in the United States. It’s a very understudied cancer, especially within Asians and within the minority groups. That research really needs to be done.