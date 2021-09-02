Take Control of Your Cancer Risk

“You have cancer.” The three scariest words to hear. I bet when you or a loved one is diagnosed with conditions such as heart disease or diabetes, you sometimes think, “Well, at least it’s not cancer.” A tremendous fear still exists around a cancer diagnosis. Some of this is justified because despite the fact a war on cancer was launched nearly 50 years ago, cancer remains a leading cause of death. While it is true that we have witnessed a tremendous explosion of new drugs and treatments that target specific cancer cells, treatment is no walk in the park. It might cure you, but it also might decrease your quality of life and not help you live longer.

The biggest myth I hear from people regarding cancer is that it is mostly caused by genetics. That is so wrong! Although genetics play a role in whether or not you will develop cancer, most experts agree it accounts for less than 20% of cancer. The little known truth is that lifestyle and the environment play a major role.