Expert Q&A: How to Tell Your Kids About Your Cancer

Kate, Princess of Wales, recently revealed a cancer diagnosis and a course of chemotherapy. In a recent video, Kate said that it has taken time “to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis,” her children with her husband William, Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne, “in a way that’s appropriate for them.”

Learn the best approach to this difficult conversation in this interview with Wendy Baer, MD, director of psychiatric oncology at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What can you do to prepare for a conversation with your child about a cancer diagnosis? Wendy Baer, MD It's really important to pause and understand where you are medically and what support you have before you decide to talk to your kids. It's really useful to know and understand your diagnosis and treatment plan before you share with other people. Hopefully having a sense of what your diagnosis is and what your treatment plan will be will help you stay calm. Then, when you talk to your kids, you'll give them a sense of calm and give them a sense that things are going to be OK because you're going to do everything you can to take care of yourself and your health.