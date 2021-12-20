Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is a new way to treat cancer. It's a living drug made from T cells, white cells that are an important part of your immune system. After specialists change the T cells in a lab, the cells are put back into your body to find and kill cancer cells. This kind of therapy may work when other treatments haven't. It's not right for everyone. But the number of cancers T-cell therapy treats has grown over the last few years. Before recommending this treatment, your doctor will consider: What type of cancer you have

Which treatments you've already had

Your overall health

Who Might Get CAR T-Cell Therapy? The FDA has approved five CAR T-cell therapies: Axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta)

Brexucabtagene autoleucel (Tecartus)

Idecabtagene vicleucel (Abecma)

Lisocabtagene maraleucel (Breyanzi)

Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah) CAR T-cell therapies are approved to treat these types of cancer: B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in children and young adults up to age 25

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

Primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma

Large B-cell lymphoma transformed from follicular lymphoma

High grade B-cell lymphoma

Aggressive B-cell lymphoma not otherwise specified (NOS)

Follicular lymphoma

Mantle cell lymphoma

Multiple myeloma

Is CAR T-Cell Therapy Right for Me? CAR T-cell therapy is for people who've tried two or more treatments, but their cancer hasn't improved or has come back. "Most of these patients have few, if any, effective treatment options available," says David Porter, MD, the Jodi Fisher Horowitz Professor in Leukemia Care Excellence at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Studies are showing that there's a benefit to starting CAR T-cell therapy even before you've tried two other treatments. "I think we will be seeing more and more earlier application of these cells," says Porter, who is director of cell therapy and transplantation at the hospital.