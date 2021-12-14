You may be thinking about looking into clinical trials to help treat your chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). These trials are research studies that help scientists study treatment safety and effectiveness. They could let you try cutting-edge treatments that aren’t yet widely available -- and by taking part, you could help other people with your type of cancer. “Clinical trials are an option worth exploring at any stage of the disease, not just in the late stages,” says Gwen Nichols, MD, chief medical officer of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. First, you need to know exactly what’s involved: what trials are available, what they’re about, what the risks and benefits are, and what you’ll need to do if you do decide to sign up.

Is a CLL Clinical Trial Right for Me? Clinical trials are an option for most people with CLL. Generally, you need to be in good health and not have other serious medical conditions if you want to enroll. Your doctor will also check your past treatments to make sure they’re in line with the rules of the study.