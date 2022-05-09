Multiple myeloma can be a deadly disease. But if you’re Black or African American, you’re particularly vulnerable. Research shows you're more than twice as likely to be diagnosed with this blood cancer and to die from it.

There are several reasons for this, but one concern is that Black people aren’t adequately represented in clinical trials. These are research studies that use humans to find out how safe and effective an experimental treatment is.

While Black people make up a fifth of everyone diagnosed with multiple myeloma, between 2003 and 2017 only 4.5 percent of people in drug trials for multiple myeloma were Black. But it’s important that they be represented to better understand how they may be affected, says Nicole Gormley, MD, director of the FDA’s Division of Hematologic Malignancies 2. She co-authored a research paper on the topic.

“At the FDA, we use the information learned from clinical trials to understand the safety and efficacy of drugs proposed to treat multiple myeloma,” says Gormley. “Diversity in clinical trials is needed so that we know the activity and side effects of these products in all patients that may ultimately receive the drug.”