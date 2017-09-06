FDA Approves 2nd Gene Therapy For Leukemia

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Oct. 19, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the second gene therapy for use in the United States.

The new treatment, Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), is for a kind of blood cancer called large B-cell lymphoma.

The treatment is known as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, and is only the second such therapy sanctioned by the FDA. In August, the agency approved a similar CAR-T cell therapy to help battle a childhood leukemia.

The FDA's move on Wednesday helps open a new phase in medical care, where genetics are used to help further treatment.

"Today marks another milestone in the development of a whole new scientific paradigm for the treatment of serious diseases," FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in the news release. "In just several decades, gene therapy has gone from being a promising concept to a practical solution to deadly and largely untreatable forms of cancer."

One cancer specialist agreed.

"This is the beginning of a new era of cancer therapy," oncologist Dr. Armin Ghobadi, of Washington University in St. Louis, said in a university news release. "With CAR-T cell therapy, "we can take patients' own cells and turn them into a powerful weapon to attack cancer. It's a highly personalized, innovative therapy and one we hope also will prove to be effective against many different types of cancer."

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in adults.

"Each dose of Yescarta is a customized treatment created using a patient's own immune system to help fight the lymphoma," the FDA explained. "The patient's T-cells, a type of white blood cell, are collected and genetically modified to include a new gene that targets and kills the lymphoma cells. Once the cells are modified, they are infused back into the patient."

The FDA approval is based on a multicenter clinical trial of more than 100 patients. The complete remission rate after treatment with Yescarta was 51 percent.

Like all treatments, Yescarta comes with risk. According to the FDA, potentially serious side effects include cytokine release syndrome (CRS), which can cause high fever and flu-like symptoms, and neurologic toxicities. Both CRS and neurologic toxicities can be life-threatening or fatal.