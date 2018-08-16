Aretha Franklin Dies of Pancreatic Cancer

Aug. 16, 2018 -- Aretha Franklin, known as the “Queen of Soul,” died Thursday of pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn said through a family statement that Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit. “Franklin’s official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit," the statement read.

Numerous news outlets reported earlier in the week that she was in hospice care at home and had been ill for some time. She canceled two scheduled appearances earlier this year on doctor’s orders, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

Franklin had been battling health problems in recent years but never revealed the cause of her ailments.

"I'm not one to go into my personal health things,” she told USA Today in a 2013 interview.

The type of tumor Franklin had is rare -- it's found in about 6% of pancreatic cases -- and tends to grow more slowly. It may not cause any symptoms until it is advanced and is sometimes called an islet cell tumor. Islet cells produce hormones in the pancreas, including insulin.

She also had diabetes, which can raise the odds of pancreatic cancer in people who have it for more than 5 years. It is not clear if the diabetes is a cause or symptom of the cancer.

Franklin's desire to keep her health matters private often led to rumors of various ailments such as pancreatic cancer -- and even her death in 2017. A false Twitter hashtag #RipArethaFranklin forced the “Respect” singer to dismiss the rumors once again.

“I’m doing well generally, all test have come back good,” she wrote in an emailed statement to Us Weekly.

“I’ve lost a lot of weight due to side effects of medicine, it affects your weight … Thanxxxx for your concern,” she added.