Big, Fat Tumors: Liposarcomas Can Top 70 Pounds

Oct. 5, 2018 -- Two years ago, Hector Hernandez noticed his weight creeping up and his stomach popping out, but he chalked it up to middle age. His stomach had never really behaved, he admits.

But as it grew, people noticed. “I would get from people, 'You should stop drinking beer,' ” says Hernandez, 47, a billing administrator for an IT company in the Los Angeles area. He'd laugh it off and tell them he didn't even drink beer.

Yet he was becoming concerned. His weight had reached 298 pounds on his 5' 10" frame. "I would exercise and my stomach would never come down," he says. It felt hard, too, although that was nothing new either. When he noticed his arms getting thinner, and his family nudged him, he saw a doctor.

“The doctor touched my stomach and asked, ‘How long have you been like this?’ ” Then he sent Hernandez off for a round of tests, including images of his abdomen.

Soon came the shocking diagnosis: He had a cancer of the fat cells growing in the back of his abdomen. The tongue-twisting medical term is retroperitoneal liposarcoma.

On July 10, William Tseng, MD, a cancer surgeon at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, Los Angeles, removed the tumor. When the painstaking 6-hour operation, was finished, Hernandez was 77 pounds lighter -- that’s how massive his tumor was.

Tseng says it was the largest he’s ever removed, and he is a sarcoma specialist. Typically, they are about 20 to 30 pounds, he says.

Despite the tumor's heft, Hernandez says he never felt any pain, even as the mass gradually took up more and more space in his body.