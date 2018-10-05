Cancer Bell Ringing Angers Some Who Can Only Watch

Sept. 18, 2018 -- Bell-ringing ceremonies to mark the end of a cancer treatment are now widespread at cancer clinics around the United States. It is difficult to find a center without a bell or bells.

Each ceremony stars a patient who has completed a full course of chemotherapy or radiation. The honoree will ring a bell and often read a brief wall-mounted poem alongside the bell. The event is intended to provide a sense of closure to an often difficult experience.

For patients, families, and caregivers who take part, the bell-ringings are very emotional and cathartic.

"We'll go from tears to laughter in just about every ceremony," said Bonita Ball, a nurse manager who worked to get a bell installed 4 years ago at an inpatient chemotherapy unit at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia.

At Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, NY, there is a large "victory bell" in the main lobby. "You can hear it throughout the first four floors of our main clinical building, and it's such a happy surprise," said Beth Lenegan, PhD, director of pastoral care at the center. "Everyone who hears the bell stops what they're doing, smiles, and applauds."

Maybe not everyone.

For patients whose cancer has spread, who cannot "beat" cancer, the sound of the bell can trigger anger, resentment, resignation, or depression, according to various online accounts.

Treatment -- particularly chemotherapy -- will be part of the rest of many of these patients' lives. There is no end to it.

In a recent essay, Katherine O'Brien, a patient with stage IV breast cancer from Chicago, has advice for cancer centers: Get rid of the bells in suites that give chemo infusions, or IVs.

"If I ran a cancer clinic, there would be no bell in the infusion area. I don't care if 'everyone is invited to ring it.' How would YOU like to be there week after week in perpetuity attached to an IV pole as others celebrate their final appointments?" she writes.

"I am not saying it's wrong to celebrate the end of treatment," O'Brien says. "I am saying it's insensitive to have a dance party in the infusion suite in front of other patients who will be reporting for chemo for the rest of their lives. Why not quietly hand out certificates of completion?"