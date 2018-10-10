Love Organics? Your Odds for Some Cancers May Fall

MONDAY, Oct. 22, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Paying extra for those pricey organic fruits and vegetables might pay off: New research suggests eating them might help you dodge a cancer diagnosis.

People who consumed the most organic foods had a 25 percent lower cancer risk compared with those who ate the least, the study found.

Specifically, eating more organically grown foods was linked to a 34 percent reduced risk of postmenopausal breast cancer, a 76 percent decreased risk for all lymphomas and an 86 percent reduced risk for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, said lead researcher Julia Baudry. She is a scientist with the Center for Research and Epidemiology and Statistics at the Sorbonne Paris Cite.

"If our findings are confirmed, organic food consumption may contribute to cancer prevention," Baudry said, though the study did not prove they directly caused cancer risk to drop.

And people shouldn't stop eating fruits and vegetables if they can't afford more expensive organically grown options.

Filling your diet with fruits and vegetables is known to reduce your risk of chronic disease and cancer, regardless of whether or not they're organic, Baudry and other experts said.

Mark Guinter, a postdoctoral fellow with the American Cancer Society, said, "More importantly than anything is making sure you consume your fruits and vegetables, avoid your red and processed meat, and eat whole grains. Those are established relationships with cancer, replicated in multiple populations."

Guinter added that "if people are interested in changing their diets or buying foods that are known to help prevent their cancer risk, those would certainly be avenues to take rather than simply buying organic."

For this study, Baudry and her colleagues analyzed data from nearly 69,000 people taking part in an ongoing French study of the associations between nutrition and health.

The participants all filled out questionnaires regarding their consumption of organic products. These included fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat and fish, eggs, breads and other foods.

They also filled out annual questionnaires regarding the status of their health, including instances of cancer, and were followed for 4.5 years on average.