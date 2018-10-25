Don’t Fall for Venus Flytrap Claims, Experts Say

Oct. 25, 2018 -- In December 2016, Matt Miller got an email with an unusual request.

Would Miller, who grows and sells Venus flytraps from his shop in Ashland, OR, be willing to sell the exotic plants to an Iowa company? The company was looking for up to 120 pounds of flytraps for use in a homeopathic supplement.

Miller fell in love with the carnivorous plant during a childhood trip to the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis, and he wasn’t interested in selling them as a factory feedstock. He told the would-be buyer no.

“If we knew for a fact they were valuable health-wise, we might perhaps pursue that,” Miller says. “But for us, they’re like our friends and family, so I don’t want to see them ground up into a tincture.”

Human-cultivated flytraps like the ones Miller sells aren’t rare. But while it may look like something from a distant tropical jungle, the plant’s natural habitat is a small stretch of the Atlantic coastal plain in North and South Carolina -- and in at least one case, naturally occurring flytraps have been scooped up by poachers who hoped to sell them for their supposed medicinal properties.

A few seconds of searching online finds flytrap extract selling for around $25 an ounce and up. While the sellers’ legally mandated fine print may note that the products shouldn’t be used to “diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease,” the large print touts improved immune systems and positive effects against a variety of diseases, from cancer to herpes.

But the claims about this exotic plant’s medicinal benefits have been “way oversold,” says Don Levy, MD, an internist and expert in integrative medicine.

“It’s an intriguing, interesting thing that researchers ought to pursue to see if it has anything to it,” says Levy, medical director of the Osher Clinical Center for Complementary and Integrative Medical Therapies at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. But he adds, “No way I would prescribe it to anybody, and I prescribe things likes this or suggest them all the time. This would not make the list.”

Supplements like Venus flytrap extract don’t have to be approved by the FDA or any other agency. But the FDA does police marketing claims, and federal law requires product labels to include disclaimers noting that the product isn’t intended “to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease” and that the FDA hasn’t judged any claims made.