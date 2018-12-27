What Secrets Can Genetic Tests Really Reveal?

Dec. 27, 2018 -- When Joshua Cohen learned at 10 years old that he had been conceived through a sperm donor and his dad was not his biological father, he hid under his bed and cried. “I felt like a part of my identity was suddenly in question,” says Cohen, now 40.

For nearly 30 years, Cohen wondered who his biological father was. “It was always the great mystery of my life.” All he knew was that the sperm donation came from a hospital in Pittsburgh, where the donor had been a medical resident, and that his mother had requested a Jewish donor.

Throughout his 20s and 30s, Cohen searched online for male doctors who had completed their residency in Pittsburgh in the 1970s. He zeroed in on those with typically Jewish surnames and tried to find their photos online. “But none of them quite seemed to match my face.”

In 2016, Cohen heard a story about a man like him, who never knew his biological father and found him through 23andMe, a mail-order, or direct-to-consumer DNA test. “That’s why I decided to do it,” Cohen says. “I spit in a tube, dropped it in the mail, and waited for my results.”

23andMe is one of at least a couple dozen companies that market DNA tests you can order on your own to get information you would have had to request from a health care provider just a decade ago. Cohen’s test gave him information about his risk of getting certain diseases; an estimated breakdown of his ethnic makeup; and -- the part he was most interested in -- a social platform where he could connect with people who may be related to him because they share DNA. Most of the big competitors -- Ancestry DNA, My Heritage, National Geographic -- offer one or more of those features.

In a few weeks, Cohen’s results were on the company’s website. They included an analysis of his DNA for genetic variations, or differences, that might raise his risk for diseases including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and breast cancer. Before customers can get to their results, they must go through educational modules to make sure they understand the information they could receive.