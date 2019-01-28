Study: FDA Fell Short on Tracking Fentanyl Use

TUESDAY, Feb. 19, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Drug makers and federal regulators dropped the ball in tracking the use of a potentially deadly fast-acting form of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, putting thousands of patients at risk of a fatal overdose, a new study claims.

Transmucosal Immediate-Release Fentanyl (TIRF) drugs are approved for use in cancer patients who've developed tolerance against the around-the-clock opioids normally used to treat their pain.

As many as 55 percent of patients prescribed TIRFs did not meet this criteria and should never have been prescribed them, according to a new report.

"Despite what should have been a very restrictive distribution system, a large proportion of patients -- as many as half -- receiving these products were not already on around-the-clock opioids," said senior researcher Dr. Caleb Alexander. He is co-director of the Center for Drug Safety and Effectiveness at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, in Baltimore.

"For those patients, there's an unacceptably high risk of fatal overdose," Alexander said.

What's worse, both the drug makers and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration knew this was going on and failed to take prompt action, Alexander and his colleagues allege.

For example, doctors and pharmacists require special certification to hand out TIRFs, but there's no evidence that anyone had their certification revoked despite mounting evidence of inappropriate prescribing, the researchers said.

The findings were published Feb. 19 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

In a statement responding to the study, the FDA said it "shares the concerns about how TIRF products are being used and whether the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) program is working as intended."

At least one drug company now faces criminal charges related to TIRF marketing.

Executives and former sales directors of Insys Therapeutics are being tried in Boston on racketeering charges, according to the Boston Globe. The criminal case alleges that they paid bribes and kickbacks to health professionals in exchange for prescribing their TIRF, the oral spray Subsys, to patients who didn't need it.