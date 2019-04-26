California Couple Get $2 Billion in Roundup Suit

TUESDAY, May 14, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- An elderly California couple who said their cancer was caused by Monsanto's weed killer Roundup was awarded just over $2 billion by a jury in Oakland on Monday.

The verdict includes more than $55 million in compensatory damages and $2 billion in punitive damages, CNN reported.

Plaintiffs Alva and Alberta Pilliod of Livermore said they used Roundup on their property for more than three decades and were diagnosed with the same type of cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, four years apart, their lawyers said.

The company has had several recent losses in court cases concerning Roundup, and faces thousands more cases in the United States, CNN reported.

Bayer, the parent company of Monsanto, says glyphosate -- the main ingredient in Roundup -- is safe and plans to appeal the verdict.