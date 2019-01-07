Iodine Rx for Thyroid Raises Cancer Risk: Study

MONDAY, July 1, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Patients who receive radioactive iodine treatment for an overactive thyroid have an increased long-term risk of cancer death, new research finds.

The study couldn't prove cause-and-effect, but "we identified a clear dose-response relationship between this widely used treatment and long-term risk of death from solid cancer, including breast cancer, in the largest cohort study to date of patients treated for hyperthyroidism," said lead author Cari Kitahara. She's with the Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics at the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI).

"We estimated that for every 1,000 patients treated currently using a standard range of doses, about 20 to 30 additional solid cancer deaths would occur as a result of the radiation exposure," Kitahara said in an NCI news release.

But thyroid specialist Dr. Daniel Kuriloff said the study is retrospective -- a look back at collected data -- and has its flaws. So the new findings aren't any reason for panic in patients who've had this thyroid treatment in the past, he added.

"The majority of retrospective studies, including this recent study, are inherently biased," stressed Kuriloff, who directs the Center for Thyroid & Parathyroid Surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. He wasn't involved in the new study.

Retrospective trials (as opposed to prospective trials where more factors can be controlled) cannot prove cause-and effect, Kuriloff said. Also, other illnesses are often not taken into account "and standard treatments during the study period differ from what is currently practiced," he said.

Hyperthyroidism occurs in about 1.2% of people, and women are much more likely to have it than men.

As Kitahara's group explained, radioactive iodine has been a common treatment of hyperthyroidism in the United States since the 1940s. Other widely used treatments are anti-thyroid drugs and surgery.

This new study included nearly 19,000 patients who received radioactive iodine for hyperthyroidism (mainly Graves' disease) between 1946 and 1964. None of them had cancer at the start of the study.

The researchers estimated radiation doses delivered to each organ or tissue as part of the treatment. Most radiation from radioactive iodine is absorbed by the thyroid gland, but other organs, such as the breast and stomach, are also exposed to radiation during the therapy.