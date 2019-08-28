Georgia Investigates Toxic Gas Leak at Smyrna Plant

Brenda Goodman is a senior news writer for WebMD. Andy Miller is editor and CEO of Georgia Health News.

Aug. 28, 2019 -- Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division launched an investigation Tuesday of a previously undisclosed leak of toxic gas at a Smyrna medical sterilizing facility.

The amount of ethylene oxide leaked last month was less than 6 pounds, said Sterigenics, the company that runs the sterilization plant. If it had been more than 10 pounds, the company would have been obligated to report the leak quickly to state regulators.

Candice Broce, a spokeswoman for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, said the EPD team was heading to the Sterigenics plant Tuesday evening to assess the equipment there and find out how the company was able to determine the exact amount of the leaked gas.

The news of the leak comes at a time when the Sterigenics plant is facing increased scrutiny from the public and government officials for its releases of ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing gas.

The leak happened July 31, the day that Sterigenics submitted a permit application to the state for a refitting of the facility to cut ethylene oxide emissions.

And the state investigation follows media reports of an explosion that severely injured a worker at the Sterigenics plant, and of a separate ethylene oxide leak at the facility last year.

The EPD was not told how badly the Sterigenics worker was injured until The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on the 2018 accident this week, Broce said.

“We’re concerned the company has a lot of work to do to restore public confidence,” Broce said Tuesday evening. “These type of developments don’t help.”

“It’s a scary story for families in this area,” she added.

In addition to the two census tracts in the Smyrna area, the Environmental Protection Agency report also flagged one in Covington -- along with dozens in other areas of the nation -- for higher risks of cancer, driven largely by airborne releases of ethylene oxide.

Just as with Sterigenics in Smyrna, BD Bard in Covington has a sterilization plant that uses ethylene oxide. The chemical, the cancer risks associated with it, and the Georgia facilities using the gas were detailed in a report last month by WebMD and Georgia Health News. That report sparked public outrage and scrutiny from officials.