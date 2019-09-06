Atlanta Sterilizer Closes as Locals Plan Air Tests

Brenda Goodman is a senior news writer for WebMD. Andy Miller is editor and CEO of Georgia Health News.

Sept. 6, 2019 -- A medical sterilization facility in metro Atlanta is shutting down its operations until October as it undergoes construction to reduce emissions of a toxic gas.

Sterigenics said Friday that a September shutdown would speed up the improvements the company has promised to state officials to cut its ethylene oxide pollution.

But it comes as a coalition of Cobb County, Smyrna, and Atlanta governments has installed monitors around the plant to begin testing airborne levels of ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing chemical, released during the sterilization process.

Separately, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) had planned to begin its air testing for ethylene oxide in October.

Residents are worried any air testing done now would not reflect what’s historically been released during normal business operations.

“It is extremely suspicious, given that the company told us it couldn’t be done,” said Georgia state Rep. Erick Allen, a Democrat who represents the Smyrna area.

In recent public meetings, Phil Macnabb, president of Sterigenics, told residents he would not shut down the company’s Atlanta facility while improvements were made because doing so would disrupt the supply chain for medical devices in the U.S. He said more than 1 million medical products are sterilized at the facility each day.

“If that’s now on the table, I think a long-term closure should be re-evaluated,” Allen said.

In a related matter, state Sen. Jen Jordan and two area residents filed a lawsuit asking a Fulton County judge to throw out a consent order on the Sterigenics construction plan that the company struck in August with state officials.

Jordan, a Democrat who represents part of the Smyrna area, said Friday that the consent order between the state Environmental Protection Division and Sterigenics was negotiated behind closed doors and was done without making the public or elected officials aware of it. State law also requires the EPD to allow for a period of public comment on consent orders, the lawsuit says.