Georgia Plant Reports 8-Day Ethylene Oxide Leak

Brenda Goodman is a senior news writer for WebMD. Andy Miller is editor and CEO of Georgia Health News.

Oct. 4, 2019 -- A medical supply sterilizing facility east of Atlanta that is under scrutiny for toxic emissions had an 8-day leak of ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing substance, last month.

The city of Covington on Wednesday released a report on the September ethylene oxide leak at the BD facility, which the company said was about 7 pounds per day, totaling 54 in all.

State regulations do not require sterilizing companies to report leaks of less than 10 pounds per day, but BD notified Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division (EPD).

The EPD said Wednesday that it’s investigating the BD leak.

The state agency Thursday announced results of another ethylene oxide leak investigation -- a July incident at a second metro Atlanta sterilizing plant, run by Sterigenics.

The Smyrna facility, northwest of Atlanta, has had several unreported releases of the chemical in the past 5 years, the EPD said. Each was less than 10 pounds, Sterigenics said in an email to an EPD official.