City: Shutter Plant Until Toxic Air Addressed

Brenda Goodman is a senior news writer for WebMD. Andy Miller is editor and CEO of Georgia Health News.

Oct. 16, 2019 -- The city of Covington, GA, has called for a company to shut down its local medical sterilization plant until it can reduce its emissions of a cancer-causing gas.

In a Wednesday news release, the city said preliminary data from air pollution testing found ethylene oxide levels that were particularly high in two neighborhoods close to the BD sterilizing plant in Covington, 35 miles east of Atlanta.

“We are grateful for BD’s presence in our city and realize the number of Covington residents that are employed at BD’s sterilization facility,” Covington Mayor Ronnie Johnston says in the statement. “However, given the results of our independent air test, the Covington City Council and I have no choice but to ask BD to do the right thing for their employees and neighbors and temporarily cease operations at their Covington sterilization facility until additional safeguards are in place and we have data verifying the efficiency of those safeguards.”

City officials said Wednesday that letters were also sent to state and federal environmental agency officials “in an effort to gain support for the Covington community.”

In an interview Wednesday, Johnston called the results “extremely alarming.”

“We need some help,” he said. “We need some leaders in Georgia to stand up and help move this thing forward.”

“During this entire process, I’ve had so many different scientists and subject matter experts talk to me about what’s high and what’s not high, and that’s one of the frustrating things about this whole thing, is that I’m just trying to find the facts,” he said.

“My bottom line is that I live in this community. I’m concerned. I’ve got family and kids here and all that kind of stuff. We just went through a process of trying to get some clarity on what’s really out there.”

In a statement, Georiga’s Environmental Protection Division (EPD) called the results “deeply troubling” and said it would double testing frequency at the plant and “determine what regulatory action may be necessary for the surrounding community’s safety.”

The agency said it is also working the Gov. Brian Kemp’s office to name an environmental task force looking at the regulation of medical sterilization companies and ethylene oxide use in Georgia.