High Levels of Ethylene Oxide Found at Warehouse

Brenda Goodman is a senior news writer for WebMD. Andy Miller is editor and CEO of Georgia Health News.

Dec. 19, 2019 -- Georgia environmental officials say a warehouse operated by a medical device company near Atlanta is releasing high levels of the toxic gas ethylene oxide.

The state Environment Protection Division has charged BD with a violation for operating its warehouse without an air quality permit.

BD operates two facilities in Covington, a small town that sits 35 miles southeast of Atlanta. One uses ethylene oxide gas to sterilize medical equipment. The other -- the warehouse -- stores recently sterilized products before they are shipped around the globe.

Under the terms of an October consent order signed with the state, BD was required to estimate fugitive emissions of the cancer-causing gas at its warehouse. Fugitive emissions are those that are not captured or controlled.

Indoor air sample tests at the warehouse “were higher than anticipated,” the company says in a letter to state officials. Based on that air testing, the company estimates that its warehouse releases about 5,600 pounds of ethylene oxide into the air each year.

Facilities that have the potential to release 4,000 pounds of ethylene oxide a year are required to apply for a permit and install pollution controls, which help reduce emissions. But there are currently no emission controls at the BD warehouse, which is about a mile due east of the sterilization facility.

BD has until 1 p.m. Friday to answer the notice. In a statement, BD says it has been open with state and local officials and will respond to the notice on or before the deadline.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp called the warehouse emission results “highly concerning.”

“We are demanding answers from BD to remedy this unlawful activity,” Kemp said in a statement Thursday. “I have directed state officials to act as swiftly as possible to secure compliance, and we are exploring every legal remedy available to us to ensure the health and safety of the surrounding community. Ultimately, we expect the company to comply with our requests and do the right thing for Newton County families.”