Cancer and COVID-19: What’s the Outlook?

May 28, 2020 -- Cancer patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are otherwise generally healthy can and do survive the coronavirus, according to a new study that evaluated 928 patients with both conditions. But there was much bleaker news for cancer patients with COVID-19 who also had other medical issues, such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

Overall, the death rate from COVID-19 for cancer patients over the study's 3-week follow-up was 13%, says study lead author Jeremy Warner, MD, an associate professor of medicine and biomedical informatics at Vanderbilt University, Nashville.

That’s higher than the estimated 5.9% case-fatality rate for the U.S.

When Warner looked at a small group of 86 patients who had no other medical problems in addition to the cancer and the coronavirus and had been functioning normally despite the cancer, he found that all of them survived.

Those at higher risk of dying included:

Older patients

Men

Smokers or former smokers

Patients with two other conditions

Those with active cancer

Patients who had taken the drug combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin

Warner says 270 patients received the drug combination. At the time the study began, in mid-March, ''those were the most used drugs in the treatment of patients with COVID," he says.

"What we did find was a three-fold risk of death in the patients who got the combination," Warner says, but the researcher can't explain the finding with certainty. "Whether it means the drugs themselves are causing harm, or that the patients were sicker, or maybe a combination, we just don't know."

The drug combination, popular when the study began, has been discredited since. In a recent analysis of hydroxychloroquine with or without an antibiotic such as azithromycin that looked at data from 671 hospitals and six continents, researchers could not confirm a benefit and found an association with decreased survival in the hospital and an increased risk of abnormal heart rhythms.

"These drugs should not be given outside a clinical trial, and clinical trials are needed to determine whether they help or hurt," Warner says. Out of the 270 in this study who received the drug combination, Warner says that only two received them as part of a clinical trial.