Cancer Screening Rates Back to Normal After Dip

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, March 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- After a sharp drop early in the COVID-19 pandemic, rates of routine breast and colon cancer screening soon returned to near-normal levels, a new study finds.

"These are the first findings to show that, despite real fears about the consequences of drop-off in cancer screens, health facilities figured out how to pick this back up after the initial pandemic restrictions," said lead study author Ryan McBain. He's a policy researcher at RAND Corporation, a nonprofit research organization.

For the study, researchers analyzed insurance claims from 6.8 million U.S. adults (aged 45 to 64) filed between mid-January and July 31 of last year.

After March 13, 2020, when a national pandemic emergency was declared, the median weekly rate of routine screening mammograms plummeted 96%, from 87.8 per 10,000 beneficiaries to 6.9 per 10,000 in April. (Median means half of weeks had more, half less.)

By the end of July, however, the rate had bounced back to 88.2 per 10,000.