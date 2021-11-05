Nov. 17, 2021 --The ancient advice to “feed a cold, starve a fever” has a limited evidence base, but new research highlights how feeding fat and sugar to a tumor could fuel its growth.

Pancreatic tumors in mice grow more slowly when the animals eat a calorie-restricted diet, findings suggest. The results, published in Nature, do not mean that anyone with cancer should embark on a special diet, especially given that people aren’t mice. But more research in this area could identify combinations of specifics diets and drug therapies that enhance cancer treatments.

Scientists have long known that cancer cells are ravenous, consuming loads of glucose as they grow. The question is whether starving them of glucose would slow this growth without harming the rest of the body. To get an answer, the researchers worked with mice carrying pancreatic tumors. They fed a low-calorie diet to one group, a normal diet to one group, and a high-protein, high-fat, low-carbohydrate ketogenic diet to a third group.