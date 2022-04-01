More Than 10 Million People Died of Cancer Worldwide in 2019

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Jan. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Cancer remains a major killer, with 10 million deaths reported worldwide in 2019.

More than 23 million new cases were documented globally in 2019, according to researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

By comparison, in 2010 there were 8.29 million cancer deaths worldwide and fewer than 19 million new cases. Deaths were nearly 21% higher in 2019 than 2010, and cases were about 26% higher, the researchers say.

The study also highlighted the global disparities in treating the disease.

"Ensuring that global progress against cancer burden is equitable is crucial," said lead author Dr. Jonathan Kocarnik, a research scientist at the university's Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation.

"This will require efforts to reduce disparities in cancer prevention, treatment and survival, and the incorporation of local needs and knowledge into tailored national cancer control plans," Kocarnik said in a university news release.

The researchers looked at 204 countries and territories, estimating cancer burden and trends.

