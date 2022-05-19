Good News, Bad News on Black Americans and Cancer

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, May 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new report on how Black Americans are faring against cancer offers up a decidedly mixed picture.

The risk that a Black man or woman in America will die from cancer has steadily declined over the last two decades, the newly published research found.

Unfortunately, that risk still remains higher for Black Americans than for other racial and ethnic groups, the research also showed.

"We found that from 1999 to 2019, rates of cancer deaths declined steadily among Black people in the United States by 2% per year, with a more rapid decrease among men (2.6% per year) than women (1.5% per year)," said study lead author Wayne Lawrence, a cancer prevention fellow at the U.S. National Cancer Institute.

"Nevertheless, in 2019, Black men and women still had considerably higher rates of cancer death than people in other racial and ethnic groups," he added.

The conclusions stem from an analysis of death data for Black individuals and other ethnic/racial groups gathered by the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics. The data included people aged 20 and older.