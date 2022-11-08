Blood Test for Cancer Now Available, But Is It Ready for Prime Time?

Aug. 11, 2022 – A new blood test that can detect up to 50 cancers from a single blood sample is gaining traction in the United States.

The Galleri blood test is being offered by several U.S. health networks, which have teamed up with the company that developed it. They include the Department of Veterans Affairs, Mercy Health, Ochsner Health, Intermountain Healthcare, Community Health Network, Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University, Premier, and Cleveland Clinic.

Cleveland Clinic's Eric Klein, MD, is enthusiastic about the test, describing it in a blog post as “game-changing” because it can detect many different cancers and at a very early stage.

Current screening for cancer focuses on one cancer at a time: for example, mammograms for breast cancer and colonoscopy for colorectal cancer.

In contrast, the Galleri test involves just one blood sample, which is then analyzed for particles that are shed by all cancers into the bloodstream, known as cell-free or circulating tumor DNA. It detects whether there is cancer present, and where the cancer may be.