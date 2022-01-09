Can AI Deliver a More Accurate Cancer Prognosis?

Sept. 1, 2022 – It’s hard figuring out what the road ahead will look like for a cancer patient. A lot of evidence is considered, like the patient’s health and family history, grade and stage of the tumor, and traits of the cancer cells. But ultimately, the outlook comes down to health professionals who analyze the facts.

That can lead to “large-scale variability,” says Faisal Mahmood, PhD, an assistant professor in the Division of Computational Pathology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Patients with similar cancers can end up with very different prognoses, with some being more (or less) accurate than others, he says.

That’s why he and his team developed an artificial intelligence (AI) program that can form a more objective – and potentially more accurate – assessment. The aim of the research was to tell if the AI was a workable idea, and the team’s results have been published in Cancer Cell.

And because prognosis is key in deciding treatments, more accuracy could mean more treatment success, Mahmood says.