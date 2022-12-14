Most Cancers Not Found Through Screenings

Dec. 15, 2022 -- Just 14.1% of cancer cases in the United States are diagnosed through recommended screening tests, a new report says.

Instead, most cancers are found when someone seeks medical attention for something else, according to the information posted by the nonprofit research organization NORC at the University of Chicago.

“I was shocked that only 14% of cancers were detected by screening. I think, for many people, we talk so much about cancer screening that we imagine that that’s how all cancers are diagnosed. We talk about mammograms and colonoscopies all the time,” said Caroline Pearson, an author of the report and senior vice president at the organization, on CNN.

Only breast, cervical, colorectal, and lung cancer have screenings recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. Of those, here are the percentages of cancers found by screening:

61% of breast cancers

52% of cervical cancers

45% of colorectal cancers

3% of lung cancers

The report also shared information on prostate cancer, although screening for it isn’t widely recommended. The report suggests that screenings detect 77% of prostate cancers.