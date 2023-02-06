New Cancer Screen, Same Issues: Can New Test Be Trusted?

Feb. 17, 2023 – In January 2022, Anthony Arenz, a 51-year-old living in Mesa, AZ, breathed a small sigh of relief.

The blood test that screens for 50 types of cancer – known as the Galleri test – hadn't detected any positive signs.

It would be welcome news to anyone, but especially to a firefighter, whose job brings a 9% greater risk of developing cancer and a 14% greater risk of dying from it than the average person. The Mesa unit had already lost two servicemen to cancer in the previous 3 years. Both were more than a decade younger than Arenz.

But when the city of Mesa offered more free screening – including a full-body MRI to firefighters over 50 – Arenz shrugged it off at first. With a negative Galleri test in hand, he didn't want to spend more time dwelling on it.

Still, he began to feel a creeping guilt for skipping a test that many of his fallen colleagues hadn't been offered. He tried to soothe his anxiety with research. A look through the company's website didn't set him at ease. According to Grail Bio, maker of the Galleri test, a result of "No Cancer Signal Detected" does not rule out cancer.