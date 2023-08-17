Type 2 Diabetes May Raise Your Risk of Endometrial Cancer

Aug. 17, 2023 -- Endometrial cancer is the most common type of uterine cancer, with estimates showing that more than 66,000 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with this type of cancer in 2023 alone. Now, new research says that type 2 diabetes could be a risk factor for the disease.

A new study from the United Kingdom found that women who have type 2 diabetes have a 1.5% higher risk of dying from endometrial cancer. This is important because traditionally, gynecological cancers can be often be successfully treated, including stage I endometrial cancer, via surgery.

Risk factors for endometrial cancer include a woman’s family history, obesity, early menstruation, late menopause, never having been pregnant, previously having breast or ovarian cancer, and taking drugs like hormonal replacement therapy. Having Lynch syndrome, which means carrying a specific gene mutation, also puts a woman at high risk.

People with type 2 diabetes have been shown to have a worse prognosis in terms of survival rates than other endometrial cancer patients. Chinese researchers have reported that this could be because endometrial cancer can grow and become more invasive in the presence of high glucose, which is a hallmark of type 2 diabetes.