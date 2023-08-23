Cancer-Preventing Diet: Lowering Your Risk for Disease

Feb. 6, 2024 — Nutritionists are sounding the alarm on just how much your dietary consumption can affect your risk -- or lack thereof -- for cancer.

A whopping 25% of the 18 million cancer cases in the U.S. could be prevented by improving your nutrition, according to research out of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Being overweight or obese can put you at risk for a slew of cancers, including cancer of the breast, liver, and colon, among a handful of others, according to the American Cancer Society.

A healthy diet can help offset these diseases by reducing risks linked to obesity – most notably chronic inflammation, according to Harvard experts who spoke at a news conference Monday. Developing inflammation from a poor diet causes your insulin levels to spike, which can lead to IGF-1 insulin-like growth factors, said Edward Giovannucci, MD, professor of nutrition and epidemiology at Harvard University. These insulin growth factors tell your cells that ample nutrients are around and these cells should continue growing.