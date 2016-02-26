BP Meds Tied to Pancreatic Cancer Risk in Women

TUESDAY, April 17, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Certain drugs prescribed to treat high blood pressure may boost a woman's risk for developing pancreatic cancer after menopause, new research suggests.

In a large study of postmenopausal women, those who had ever taken a short-acting calcium channel blocker (CCB) saw their pancreatic cancer risk shoot up by 66 percent.

And women who had used a short-acting CCB for three years or more faced more than double the risk for pancreatic cancer, compared with those who had taken other types of blood pressure drugs.

This class of drugs includes short-acting nifedipine (brand names Procardia, Adalat CC); nicardipine (Cardene IV); and diltiazem (Cardizem).

The short-acting CCBs were the only blood pressure drugs linked to higher pancreatic cancer risk, according to study lead author Zhensheng Wang.

However, people taking this class of drugs shouldn't panic, because their absolute risk of developing pancreatic cancer still remains very low. According to the U.S. National Cancer Institute, just 1.6 percent of Americans will develop the cancer during their lifetime. That means that -- even after accounting for a bump up in risk from taking a CCB -- an individual's odds for the disease remains minimal.

Still, the new finding was unexpected, said Wang, a postdoctoral associate at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

Prior investigations had hinted that CCBs might even protect against pancreatic cancer by boosting levels of a protein (sRAGE) known to keep inflammation in check, said Wang.

Reduced inflammation is typically associated with a lower risk for a range of cancers.

So what might explain the current results?

Wang noted that short-acting CCBs are "the least effective" blood pressure drug available. That could mean many of the women in the study had not achieved good blood pressure control to begin with, which could have boosted their risk for diabetes. And diabetes is a known risk factor for pancreatic cancer.

Wang also said blood samples taken from more than half the pancreatic cancer patients revealed that those who had ever taken a short-acting CCB also had notably lower levels of the sRAGE protein, compared with women who had taken other types of blood pressure drugs. That would mean less inflammation control and, therefore, potentially higher cancer risk.