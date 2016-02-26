Drug Combo Boosts Pancreatic Cancer Survival Time

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 19, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- When researchers announced that a four-drug chemotherapy regimen can add years to the lives of some patients with earlier-stage pancreatic cancer, doctors didn't wait.

Trial results were released last spring, and were immediately "practice-changing," said Dr. Hedy Kindler, an oncologist at the University of Chicago who was not involved in the trial.

Dr. James Biagi, one of the researchers on the trial, made the same point. "The standard of care changed overnight," said Biagi, an associate professor of oncology at Queen's University in Kingston, Canada.

Experts say the findings represent major progress against a highly lethal disease.

In the study of nearly 500 patients with earlier-stage pancreatic tumors, researchers found that post-surgery chemotherapy with four drugs substantially extended patients' typical survival.

By the end of the study, the median survival rate among those patients was 54 months -- or 4.5 years. "Median" refers to the midpoint on the survival spectrum, so half the patients survived longer than that, while half died sooner.

In the world of pancreatic cancer treatment, the results are "remarkable," said Kindler.

"We've never seen a median survival of 54 months in this disease," she said. "That's far beyond what we expected."

Kindler wrote an editorial published with the study in the Dec. 20 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

The trial results were first released at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in June.

"We all went home and changed how we treat this group of patients," Kindler said. "We didn't wait."

Still, Biagi and Kindler tempered their enthusiasm by citing some stark figures. Only about 20 percent of people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer are even able to have surgery. For most patients, the disease has already spread too extensively for surgery to be an option.

So the majority of pancreatic cancer patients do not stand to benefit from this approach.

In the United States, it's estimated that roughly 55,400 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society. More than 44,000 will die of the disease.