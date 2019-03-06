'Jeopardy' Host Alex Trebek Has Pancreatic Cancer

He told fans of his long-running hit game show he was going to continue working -- adding playfully that he had no choice, his contract runs another 3 years.

"Normally the prognosis is not very encouraging," he continued, "but I am going to fight this. I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.''

March 6, 2019 -- Jeopardy host Alex Trebek's voice was calm and determined on Wednesday's YouTube video, announcing his grim news in just over a minute. "Just like 50,000 other people in the U.S. each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer ."

A Surgeon's View

Trebek's cancer is likely the type known as pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, says Timothy Donahue, MD, a professor of surgery and chief of the division of surgical oncology at David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA. He spoke in generalities about pancreatic cancer because Trebek did not release more details about his condition.

"The other type of pancreatic cancer is a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor, which is what Steve Jobs had," Donahue says, referencing the late founder of Apple.

The median survival rate of people with stage IV pancreatic cancer, he says, is about 18 months, with half surviving longer and half dying sooner.

"Patients who have stage IV usually do not undergo surgery," Donahue says. "Stage IV means the cancer has spread to other organs, and surgery is almost always not possible."

Pancreatic cancer often spreads to the liver, he says.

Typically, the cancers are treated with systemic chemotherapy, Donahue says, usually using multiple drugs. For these patients, he says, he would typically look for mutations in the tumor that can be analyzed to find the best treatment. Experts are learning more about the genetics of the disease, he says, and ''actionable mutations'' within the tumor, which are mutations that can be targeted with specific treatments to get a better result.